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Noticias Principales

La compañía de luz Edison está alertando a sus clientes sobre folletos falsos en el Valle de Coachella

KESQ
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Published 7:21 AM

La compañía de luz Edison está alertando a sus clientes sobre folletos falsos que aparentan estar relacionados con la compañía, pero esto no es así.

Varias empresas están utilizando diseños que parecen oficiales para promocionar programas de energía solar y otros servicios energéticos.

Algunos de estos folletos mencionan incentivos para generación propia de electricidad con paneles solares.

Si tiene dudas sobre alguna comunicación, comuníquese directamente con el servicio al cliente de Edison.

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Nancy Prado

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