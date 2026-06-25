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Noticias Principales

Un sujeto es acusado de sacar casi 100,000 dólares de las cuentas bancarias de un adulto mayor de Palm Desert

adrian vieriu / Pexels
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Published 8:33 AM

Un hombre de 38 años acusado de sacar casi 100,000 dólares de las cuentas bancarias de un adulto mayor de Palm Desert no se presentó a una audiencia en la corte de Indio, por lo que un juez revocó su libertad bajo fianza y emitió una orden de arresto.

Se trata de Miguel Ángel González, de Coachella, quien fue arrestado en diciembre pasado después de una investigación del Sheriff.

El individuo enfrenta cargos por abuso financiero contra una persona mayor y por robo mayor.

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Nancy Prado

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