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Noticias Principales

Cuatro personas acusadas por asesinato regresaran a su audiencia el 30 de Julio

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
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Published 8:45 AM

Cuatro personas acusadas por el asesinato de Pedro Montes Jr. de 34 años regresaron a la corte ayer.

La audiencia fue reprogramada porque los abogados defensores aún no han recibido toda la evidencia, incluyendo el reporte de la autopsia.

Los sospechosos de cometer el crimen son: Andrew Gallegos, quien enfrenta un cargo de asesinato, mientras que Robert Gallegos, Crystal Hernández y Blanca Robles, están acusados de ser cómplices.

La audiencia preliminar fue reprogramada para el 30 de julio.

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Nancy Prado

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