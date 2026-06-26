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Noticias Principales

Denise Delgado del concilio de Coachella asegura ser víctima de un ataque político

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Published 7:33 AM

Denise Delgado del concilio de Coachella respondió al intento de destituirla de su cargo, luego de que las autoridades confirmaran que las firmas de la petición ya fueron enviadas al Registro de Votantes del Condado de Riverside para su verificación.

La mujer aseguró que ha trabajado con integridad, transparencia y responsabilidad, también dijo que ha sido atacada por un grupo político formado por "exalcaldes y sus aliados".

Las firmas de la petición siguen siendo revisadas por el Registro de Votantes.

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Nancy Prado

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