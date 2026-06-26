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Noticias Principales

Dos personas fueron rescatadas de un incendio en su vivienda de Palm Springs

Palm Springs Fire Department
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Published 8:09 AM

Dos personas fueron rescatadas y llevados al hospital para una evaluación médica después de un incendio en la cocina de una vivienda en Palm Springs.

El fuego inicio ayer en la madrugada en el Palm Canyon Mobile Home Club, ubicado cerca de la calle Palo Fierro.

Al entrar a la casa, los bomberos encontraron un pequeño incendio en la cocina y descubrieron que al menos una persona seguía dentro de la vivienda llena de humo.

Los equipos de emergencia lograron rescatar de forma segura a dos residentes.

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Nancy Prado

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