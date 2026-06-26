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Noticias Principales

Enfrenta juicio sujeto de 20 años acusado de asesinato en Banning

Jacob Nulen Necochea
RSO
Jacob Nulen Necochea
By
Published 7:24 AM

Un juez determinó que Jacob Necochea, de 20 años y residente de Banning, deberá enfrentar un juicio por asesinato.

El individuo está acusado de matar a Angelo Leivas, de 19 años, durante una discusión ocurrida el año pasado.

Después de una audiencia preliminar, el juez consideró que existen suficientes pruebas para continuar con el proceso por asesinato.

La próxima audiencia será el 20 de julio, mientras tanto el acusado permanece detenido con una fianza de 2 millones de dólares.

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Nancy Prado

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