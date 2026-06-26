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Noticias Principales

Evacuan de sus hogares a varias familias por incendio de maleza en la comunidad de Anza

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Published 8:28 AM

Un incendio de maleza cerca de varias viviendas en la comunidad de Anza obligó a varias familias a evacuar sus hogares.

El fuego comenzó ayer a las 6:30 de la tarde cerca de la carretera 371, a pocas millas de Palm Desrt.

Los bomberos actuaron rápidamente y lograron detener el avance del incendio después que destruyera alrededor de 30 acres.

Según el informe, ayer por la noche las órdenes de evacuación fueron canceladas y los residentes ya pudieron regresar a sus casas.

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Nancy Prado

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