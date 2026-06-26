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Noticias Principales

La ciudad de Indio da inicio a proyecto millonario para fortalecer la seguridad publica

KESQ
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Published 8:17 AM

Los miembros del concilio de Indio, policías y muchas personas participaron ayer en la ceremonia para iniciar la construcción de las nuevas instalaciones del Departamento de Policía de Indio.

El proyecto tendrá un costo de 45 millones de dólares y formará parte del nuevo Campus de Seguridad que estará listo a principios del 2028.

El edificio contará con oficinas modernas, áreas de entrenamiento, salas de reuniones, espacios para la comunidad y nueva tecnología para mejorar el trabajo de la policía.

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Nancy Prado

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