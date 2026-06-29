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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a un hombre despues de una persecución por el Freeway 10

MGN
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Published 7:11 AM

Un hombre fue arrestado después de una persecución policiaca que comenzó ayer a las 3:30 de la tarde, cuando agentes del Sheriff localizaron un vehículo con reporte de robo que circulaba sobre el Freeway 10 en Cabazon.

Los agentes intentaron detener el vehículo, pero el conductor acelero y más adelante los agentes lo perdieron de vista sobre el Hwy 111 rumbo a Palm Springs, minutos después el vehículo fue encontrado abandonado en el área de Amado Road y Belardo Road, donde atraparon al individuo.

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Nancy Prado

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