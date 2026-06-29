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Noticias Principales

Motociclista cae a la barranca de Palm Desert y sufre heridas graves

MGN
By
New
Published 8:00 AM

Un motociclista de 31 años sufrió heridas graves el viernes pasado a las 3:15 de la tarde después de salirse del Hwy 74, cerca de Palm Desert.

Los equipos de emergencia llegaron al lugar, donde el motociclista cayo a la barranca y sufrió heridas graves, por lo que fue transportado en helicóptero al hospital.

El accidente obligó al cierre temporal del carril con dirección este de la carretera mientras los equipos de emergencia y las autoridades hacían su trabajo.

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Nancy Prado

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