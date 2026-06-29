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Noticias Principales

Reportaron balacera por la madrugada en North Shore

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
LWP Communications / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
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Published 8:30 AM

Una balacera movilizo a los agentes del Sheriff, quienes informaron que un hombre murió y otro resultó herido, después de un tiroteo ocurrido la madrugada del domingo en North Shore, muy cerca de la avenida 70.

Al llegar, encontraron a dos hombres con heridas de bala, el de 43 años fue llevado a un hospital.

El otro, de 44 años, identificado como Alberto Padron, de Mecca, fue declarado muerto en el lugar.

Los investigadores continúan trabajando para identificar y detener a los responsables.

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Nancy Prado

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