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Noticias Principales

Un accidente en el que se involucraron tres vehículos provocó el cierre temporal de una intersección en Rancho Mirage

Charles Edward Miller / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 7:07 AM

Un accidente en el que se involucraron tres vehículos provocó el cierre temporal de una transitada intersección en Rancho Mirage el viernes pasado a las 10 de la mañana.

Al llegar los agentes del sheriff encontraron los vehículos con daños importantes debido al choque en el área de la avenida Monterey y la calle Gerald Ford, donde dos personas resultaron heridas y fueron llevadas al hospital, pero por fortuna su vida no está en riesgo.

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Nancy Prado

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