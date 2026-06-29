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Noticias Principales

Un incendio en Desert Hot Springs movilizó a los bomberos dejando a una familia sin hogar

KESQ
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Published 7:02 AM

Un incendio en Desert Hot Springs movilizo a los bomberos la tarde el viernes pasado a las 4:15 de la tarde, el cual causó daños en dos casas ubicadas por la calle West Drive, cerca de la avenida Hacienda.

Al llegar, los equipos de emergencia encontraron fuertes vientos, lo que provocó que el fuego se extendiera a la otra vivienda, la cual sufrió daños leves en el techo. Los traga humo lograron controlar el incendio en una hora y la Cruz Roja fue solicitada para ayudar a dos adultos y dos niños que se quedaron sin hogar

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Nancy Prado

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