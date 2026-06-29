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Noticias Principales

Una pareja fue encontrada sin vida después que agentes del Sheriff realizarán una revisión de bienestar en Yucca Valley

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Published 7:23 AM

Una pareja fue encontrada sin vida después que agentes del Sheriff realizaron una revisión de bienestar la tarde del viernes pasado en una vivienda ubicada en Yucca Valley, cerca del Hwy 62.

Al llegar encontraron a las dos personas, de 80 años, sin vida por heridas de bala.

Las autoridades encontraron un arma de fuego en la mano del hombre.

Los detectives determinaron que el anciano le disparó a su esposa antes de quitarse la vida, en lo que aparentemente fue un pacto de suicidio entre ambos.

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Nancy Prado

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