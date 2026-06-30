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Noticias Principales

Avanza la remodelación de la cocina en edificio para veteranos de Palm Springs

Ed Schipul
By
Updated
today at 7:48 AM
Published 7:40 AM

El edificio de servicios para veteranos de guerra ubicado en Palm Springs está realizando una importante renovación de su cocina para mejorar los servicios que ofrece.

El proyecto incluye el reemplazo del antiguo equipo de cocina, la renovación de pisos, paredes y la ampliación del espacio de almacenamiento. Durante muchos años, este lugar ha sido un punto de reunión para los veteranos, donde pueden disfrutar de comidas a precios accesibles, entretenimiento en vivo para convivir con otros exintegrantes de las fuerzas armadas

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