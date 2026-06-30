Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Comienza proyecto de mejoras y reparaciones en calles de Desert Hot Springs

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
By
New
Published 7:52 AM

Un proyecto de mejoras y reparaciones en las calles de una comunidad ubicada al noroeste de Desert Hot Springs comenzó ayer y las obras se realizarán durante varios meses.

Este proyecto, con un costo de 3 millones de dólares, mejorará 25 calles en la comunidad no incorporada de Mission Lakes Country Club.

Los trabajos se realizarán de lunes a viernes, de 7 de la mañana a 6 de la tarde.

Se recomienda manejar con precaución o buscar rutas alternas.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.