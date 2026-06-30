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Noticias Principales

El restaurante Farmer Boys abre su segunda sucursal en el Valle de Coachella

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Published 7:07 AM

El restaurante Farmer Boys abrió su segunda sucursal en el Valle de Coachella con una ceremonia de inauguración con corte de listón en el nuevo negocio, ubicado en el área de la calle Palm Canyon, cerca de la calle Date Palm en Cathedral City.

Al evento asistieron miembros de la comunidad y clientes, durante la apertura también apoyaron a la comunidad con actividades y donaciones.

Con esta nueva ubicación en Cathedral City, la cadena amplía su presencia en nuestra región, donde ya contaban con un restaurante en Indio.

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Nancy Prado

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