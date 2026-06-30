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Noticias Principales

La ciudad de La Quinta realizará mejoras en el parque para perros en Fritz Burns Park

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Published 7:24 AM

La ciudad de La Quinta dio a conocer que esta semana se realizarán mejoras en el parque para perros Fritz Burns, por lo que las áreas para mascotas están cerradas desde hoy hasta el jueves.

Los trabajadores están reemplazando el concreto y realizando importantes mejoras de seguridad.

Se espera que el parque vuelva a abrir justo a tiempo para el fin de semana del Día de la Independencia, para que los perros puedan volver a jugar durante la celebración.

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Nancy Prado

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