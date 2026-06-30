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Noticias Principales

La Fundación Dr. Carreón realizó una reunión de convivencia en el Colegio del Desierto

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Published 6:41 AM

La Fundación Dr. Carreón realizó una reunión de convivencia en el Colegio del Desierto para que los estudiantes que recibieron becas pudieran conocerse y celebrar sus logros académicos.

Durante el evento, los jóvenes hablaron sobre sus estudios, sus metas profesionales y la ayuda que la fundación ha tenido en sus vidas.

Desde su creación en 1991, la organización ha otorgado más de 1,400 becas a estudiantes de todo el Valle de Coachella, ayudándolos a reducir las dificultades económicas para continuar con sus estudios universitarios.

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Nancy Prado

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