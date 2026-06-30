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Noticias Principales

Palm Desert avanza con una importante renovación del Civic Center Park

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Published 7:56 AM

Palm Desert está avanzando con una importante renovación del Civic Center Park, donde el área de juegos será reconstruida por completo con nuevos juegos y más espacio.

Las autoridades de la ciudad dicen que este proyecto de 2 millones de dólares creará un lugar de juego más inclusivo, pensado para apoyar a niños con autismo y otras necesidades.

Además de los nuevos juegos, el área renovada tendrá más sombra y mejores instalaciones para que el parque sea más cómodo y pueda disfrutarse durante todo el año.

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Nancy Prado

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