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Noticias Principales

La policía dio a conocer detalles del tiroteo que dejó a una persona sin vida en North Shore

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
LWP Communications / Flickr
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/26/2016
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Published 6:40 AM

La policía dio a conocer más detalles del tiroteo que dejó a una persona muerta y otra herida durante la madrugada del domingo pasado en North Shore, cerca de la avenida 70.

Un individuo de 43 años que resulto herido fue trasladado al hospital.

El otro hombre, de 44 años, fue identificado como Alberto Padron, de Mecca murió en el lugar.

Las autoridades identificaron al sospechoso como Adolfo Suarez Lopez, de 50 años, quien es considerado peligroso ya que está armado.

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Nancy Prado

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