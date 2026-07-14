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Noticias Principales

Tres personas heridas despues de un choque presuntamente DUI en Palm Springs, parte de N Indian Canyon cerrado

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 7:02 PM
Published 6:35 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Se ha cerrado la calle N Indian Canyon, entre E Racquet Club y E Via Escuela en Palm Springs, debido a un choque presuntamente de DUI en el que han resultado heridas tres personas.

El choque entre cuatro vehículos fue reportado alrededor de las 5:20 de la tarde.

La policía confirmó que tres personas fueron trasladadas a un hospital local con heridas; uno de esos pacientes se encontraba en estado crítico.

"Según la investigación preliminar, parece que un vehículo cambió de carril y rozó lateralmente a otro vehículo. Esa colisión provocó que el segundo vehículo se saliera a la calzada en sentido contrario, donde chocó de frente con un tercer vehículo. En el incidente también se vio implicado un cuarto vehículo», escribió el capitán de la Policía de Palm Springs, Gustavo Araiza.

Araiza añadió que el conductor que provocó el choque fue detenido como sospechoso de conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol.

No se ha facilitado información sobre cuánto tiempo podría durar.

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