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Noticias Principales

Hombre de 45 años desaparecido; fue visto por última vez el 1 de julio en Thermal

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Published 6:35 PM

THERMAL, California (KESQ) - La Patrulla de Carreteras de California ha emitido una "Feather Alert" para un hombre de 45 años visto por última vez en Thermal el 1 de julio.

Raymond Torres, de la tribu Torres-Martínez, fue visto por última vez cerca de la area de Martinez Road y Polk Street. Se cree que se desplaza a pie.

Se le describe como una persona de cinco pies y 11 pulgadas de altura, que pesa aproximadamente 165 libras, con el pelo castaño y los ojos marrones.

Si lo ves, se te pide que llames al 9-1-1.

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