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Noticias Principales

Indio analizará extender suspensión a centros de datos y posible prohibición permanente

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Published 8:10 AM

El Ayuntamiento de Indio decidirá este miércoles si extiende la suspensión temporal para la construcción de nuevos centros de datos en la ciudad.

Los concejales también analizarán la posibilidad de prohibir de manera permanente este tipo de instalaciones, después de una recomendación hecha por la Comisión de Planeación.

Durante la reunión, el Ayuntamiento revisará la ordenanza vigente y recibirá una presentación sobre los centros de datos.

De acuerdo con la agenda, los funcionarios decidirán si prohíben de forma permanente estos proyectos o si crean nuevas reglas para permitirlos.

El personal de la ciudad recomienda aprobar la extensión de la suspensión temporal mientras se define una política permanente sobre este tema.

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Nancy Prado

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