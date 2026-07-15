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Noticias Principales

Policía de Palm Springs busca conductor implicado en un atropello con fuga que dejó a un peatón con heridas graves

KESQ
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New
Published 8:37 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Una mujer de 80 años fue trasladada de urgencia al hospital tras ser atropellada por un vehículo en Palm Springs el miércoles por la tarde.

El accidente se produjo poco después de las 6:30 de la tarde en el área de Hermosa Drive y Vista Chino.

La policía encontró a una mujer de 80 años de Palm Springs que presentaba heridas graves. Fue trasladada a un hospital local para recibir tratamiento.

Los investigadores determinaron que la mujer fue atropellada por un vehículo que se dio a la fuga antes de que llegaran los agentes. En estos momentos, los investigadores están trabajando para identificar el vehículo sospechoso y a su conductor.

Según la policía, se cree que el vehículo sospechoso es una Ford F-150 blanca, posiblemente del año 2000 aproximadamente, conducida por un hombre hispano de unos 60 años con una barba blanca descuidada.

Según los testigos, el conductor se detuvo brevemente tras la colisión antes de abandonar el lugar de los hechos.

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Jesus Reyes

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