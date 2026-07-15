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Noticias Principales

Propuesta de aumento al impuesto de ventas será discutida por el Ayuntamiento de Rancho Mirage

KESQ
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Published 6:29 AM

El Ayuntamiento analizará en su próxima reunión, este jueves 16 de julio, una propuesta para aumentar en un centavo el impuesto sobre las ventas en Rancho Mirage.

Si la propuesta es aprobada por el Ayuntamiento, la medida será incluida en la boleta electoral del 3 de noviembre para que los votantes decidan si entra en vigor.

Actualmente, la ciudad tiene un impuesto sobre las ventas de 7.75 por ciento, una de las tasas más bajas del Valle de Coachella, igual que Indian Wells.

Las autoridades informaron que buscan conocer la opinión de los residentes sobre este posible aumento de impuestos y explicarán por qué consideran que sería importante para el futuro de la ciudad y cómo podría afectar la economía de las familias.

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Nancy Prado

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