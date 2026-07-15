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Noticias Principales

Un refugio de animales de Palm Springs cierra el ingreso de gatos por brote de enfermedad

KESQ
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Published 7:29 AM

El Refugio de Animales de Palm Springs suspendió temporalmente la recepción de gatos debido a un brote de enfermedad dentro de sus instalaciones.

La suspensión estará vigente hasta el 27 de julio, mientras el personal atiende a los gatitos enfermos y realiza una limpieza y desinfección completa del refugio.

Las autoridades informaron que esta medida es preventiva para ayudar a controlar la enfermedad y proteger a los demás animales.

Durante este periodo no se recibirán nuevos gatos, para que el personal pueda concentrarse en el cuidado de los animales que ya se encuentran en el refugio.

El refugio informó que volverá a recibir gatos una vez que los veterinarios determinen que es seguro reanudar sus operaciones.

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Nancy Prado

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