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Noticias Principales

Big Brothers Big Sisters regalará mochilas para el regreso a clases

KESQ
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Published 7:09 AM

La organización Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert está ayudando a los estudiantes a prepararse para el nuevo ciclo escolar con su sexta entrega anual de mochilas.

Las familias pueden apartar mochilas gratuitas por teléfono o correo electrónico hasta el 31 de julio.

Al registrarse, los padres o tutores deberán informar cuántas mochilas necesitan, el grado escolar de cada niño, su código postal y la fecha en que prefieren recogerlas.

La organización explicó que esta información ayudará a entregar los útiles adecuados y a hacer más rápido el proceso de entrega.

Las mochilas se repartirán del 4 al 14 de agosto en las oficinas de Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert, ubicadas en Palm Desert.

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Nancy Prado

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