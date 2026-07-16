Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Trabajos en la Biblioteca de Palm Springs reducirán carriles en Sunrise

KESQ
By
Published 7:04 AM

La Biblioteca Pública de Palm Springs ha estado en remodelación desde hace casi un año y ahora el proyecto entra en una nueva etapa que afectará el tránsito de vehículos.

La directora de la biblioteca, Jeannie Kays, informó que el edificio está siendo renovado para atender mejor a una comunidad en crecimiento.

Las autoridades esperan que, una vez terminadas las obras, más personas visiten la biblioteca.

Para prepararse para ese aumento de visitantes, el proyecto ahora se enfocará en el exterior del edificio.

A partir del 20 de julio, comenzarán los trabajos sobre la calle Sunrise para construir un estacionamiento más grande en la parte sur de la biblioteca.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.