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Noticias Principales

Constructora asegura que rumores sobre centro de datos provocaron amenazas

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Published 7:21 AM

Una empresa constructora de la región asegura que está enfrentando problemas por información falsa que circula en redes sociales.

Mario Cernik, propietario de Sky Construction, dijo que varias publicaciones afirman, de manera incorrecta, que su empresa está construyendo un gran centro de datos en Cathedral City.

Según el empresario, esos mensajes han provocado acoso, amenazas y preocupación por la seguridad de su familia.

La controversia está relacionada con un terreno de más de 100 acres ubicado sobre la calle Rio Vista, donde en abril pasado fueron dañados varios equipos de la empresa.

Cernik explicó que alguien tomó un video original del acto de vandalismo y lo publicó nuevamente en redes sociales, asegurando falsamente que la maquinaria fue atacada porque estaba siendo utilizada para construir un centro de datos.

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Nancy Prado

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