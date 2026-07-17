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Noticias Principales

Desert Hot Springs ampliará instalaciones de su Departamento de Policía

KESQ
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Published 8:43 AM

El proyecto de ampliación del Departamento de Policía de Desert Hot Springs podría quedar terminado antes de que finalice el verano.

La obra, con un costo de 7.26 millones de dólares, comenzó en marzo de 2025 junto al edificio principal de la policía, ubicado sobre Pierson Boulevard.

Este proyecto es la primera etapa de la ampliación del complejo de seguridad pública de la ciudad, donde también está planeada la construcción de una estación de bomberos.

El administrador de la ciudad, Daniel Porras, informó que el nuevo edificio ofrecerá más espacio para los detectives, áreas de almacenamiento y estacionamiento adicional.

El proyecto fue aprobado por unanimidad por el Ayuntamiento de Desert Hot Springs en diciembre de 2024.

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Nancy Prado

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