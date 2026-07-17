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Noticias Principales

La Concilio de Coachella votó a favor de una prohibición permanente para la construcción de centros de datos

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Published 7:14 AM

La Concilio de Coachella votó a favor de recomendar una prohibición permanente para la construcción de centros de datos en toda la ciudad.

La propuesta será enviada al Ayuntamiento con dos condiciones.

Los comisionados solicitaron al personal de la ciudad definir con mayor claridad quiénes podrán quedar exentos de la prohibición.

Además, pidieron analizar si la medida puede ser sometida a votación para que sean los residentes de Coachella quienes decidan en las urnas si aprueban o no la prohibición, en lugar de que la decisión quede únicamente en manos del Ayuntamiento.

La propuesta será presentada al Ayuntamiento para su primera lectura el próximo 12 de agosto, cuando los concejales analizarán tanto la prohibición como las condiciones agregadas por el concilio.

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Nancy Prado

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