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Noticias Principales

Boletos de temporada ya están a la venta para la temporada inaugural de los Coachella Valley Lakers

KESQ / CV Lakers
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Published 5:05 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Ya están oficialmente a la venta los boletos de temporada para la primera temporada de los Coachella Valley Lakers en el Acrisure Arena.

Los aficionados ya pueden reservar sus entradas, disfrutar de ventajas exclusivas para socios y estar allí desde el primer día, cuando comience la nueva etapa del baloncesto profesional en el desierto.

A partir de este otoño, el Acrisure Arena será la sede del equipo afiliado a los Lakers de Los Ángeles en la G League, lo que llevará el baloncesto profesional al valle. La temporada inaugural se extenderá desde noviembre de 2026 hasta marzo de 2027, lo que ofrecerá a los aficionados meses de acción aquí mismo, en el valle de Coachella.

Las suscripciones de temporada incluyen acceso a los 24 partidos de la temporada regular que se disputen en casa en el Acrisure Arena, además de eventos y experiencias exclusivas para socios, un 25 % de descuento en determinadas compras de comida y bebida, y descuentos en el aparcamiento.

El equipo de venta de entradas se pondrá en contacto con los aficionados que ya hayan abonado el depósito de afiliación para comentar las opciones de asientos disponibles y formalizar su afiliación.

Para obtener más información, visita https://acrisurearena.com/basketball/

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