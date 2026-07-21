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Noticias Principales

Peatón sufre heridas graves después de ser atropellado en Desert Hot Springs

DHSPD
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New
Published 10:33 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Un peatón fue trasladado de urgencia al hospital con heridas graves tras un accidente ocurrido el martes por la noche en Desert Hot Springs, confirmó la policía.

El choque fue reportado poco después de las 10 de la noche en Palm Drive y Flora Avenue.

La policía ha confirmado que el conductor implicado permaneció en la escena y está colaborando con la investigación.

La investigación sigue en curso. Sigue atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer cualquier novedad.

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Jesus Reyes

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