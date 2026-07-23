Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Terremotos en Venezuelan motivan a la comunidad a solicitar restauración del TPS, que revocó la actual administración Trump

By
New
Published 11:47 AM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Luego de los terremotos que azotaron a Venezuela el pasado mes de junio, la diaspora venezolana que radica en los Estados Unidos busca que autoridades migratorias y la actual administración federal restablezca la posibilidad de aplicar para el Temporary protected status, el programa que facilitó la admisión al país de migrantes en el pasado periodo presidencial de Joe Biden.

Aproximadamente 250.000 venezolanos tenían el Estatus de Protección Temporal (TPS) activo antes de que el programa fuera cancelado. Aunque se estima que alrededor de 600.000 ciudadanos venezolanos llegaron a estar amparados bajo este estatus o en riesgo tras su revocación, la cifra de beneficiarios efectivos se mantuvo en cerca de un cuarto de millón durante el tiempo que la medida estuvo vigente.

Residentes venezolanos de Cathedral City e Indio en el Valle de Coachella hablan en representación de sus connacionales.

Manténgase al tanto de las noticias que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Juan Montesló

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.