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Noticias Principales

Se manifiestan frente a la estación de CBP en Indio tras muertes en operativo de ICE

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Published 9:54 AM

INDIO, California (KUNA) — Decenas de manifestantes se congregaron esta mañana frente a la estación de la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP) de la ciudad de Indio, para exigir el fin de lo que los organizadores describieron como la "muerte de migrantes" durante los operativos de control migratorio.

La manifestación, organizada por el Comité Latino, Democrats of the Desert y miembros de la comunidad defensoras de los derechos de los inmigrantes, comenzó a las 8 a. m. Los manifestantes ondearon banderas de Estados Unidos y México, portaron pancartas que condenaban las recientes acciones de control migratorio, mientras emitian mensajes exigiendo justicia para los migrantes.

Los organizadores señalaron que la concentración se realizó en respuesta a recientes incidentes mortales en los que se vieron involucrados agentes federales de inmigración, entre ellos la muerte a tiros de Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, de 52 años, el 7 de julio durante un operativo del ICE en Houston, y la de Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, de 26 años, el 13 de julio en Maine. Ambos sucesos han desencadenado protestas en todo el país y han renovado las exigencias de una mayor rendición de cuentas por parte de las autoridades federales de inmigración.

Los oradores acusaron al Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) y a la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP) de utilizar fuerza excesiva, y pidieron al gobierno federal que detenga las redadas migratorias y proteja a las comunidades de migrantes.

La protesta transcurrió de manera pacífica, con los participantes reunidos a lo largo de la acera frente a las instalaciones de la CBP.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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