Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Peligros del uso excesivo de sueros por intravenosa

By
New
Published 10:44 AM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Continuan incrementando los riesgos a la salud en esta temproada de verano, en los últimos años el consumo inadecuado o excesivo de sueros hidratantes (orales o intravenosos) ha causado hipernatremia (exceso de sodio en la sangre), desequilibrio de electrolitos y sobrecarga en los riñones.

Especialistas en el área de la salud mencionan que los sueros son medicamentos o tratamientos de rehidratación específica, no bebidas comunes.

Esta tarde tendremos un reporte completo al respecto.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Juan Montesló

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.