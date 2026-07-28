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Noticias Principales

Desafíos de los “Roofers” en temporada de calor, irónicamente peligroso pero necesario

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Published 10:00 AM

PALM SPRINGS, California (KUNA) - Los trabajadores que realizan labores al aire libre, como los techadores, también conocidos como Roofer o ruferos (en el lenguaje coloquial latino), se enfrentan a importantes desafíos de salud durante el verano.

A pesar de estas dificultades, la temporada de calor es la mejor época del año para realizar este trabajo.

La aplicación de impermeabilizantes en verano es necesaria porque el clima seco favorece una mejor adherencia y el secado del material; los colores claros reflejan la luz solar, reduciendo el calor en el interior de la vivienda; y se evita la formación de microfisuras causadas por la dilatación del concreto.

El reporte completo hoy en nuestra emisión de las 6 p.m.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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