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Noticias Principales

Tres personas mueren en choque frontal en sentido contrario en el Freeway 10

Cropped Pixabay / Cropped ABC 10 / YouTube
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Published 8:02 AM

Tres personas perdieron la vida en un choque frontal ocurrido en los carriles con dirección al oeste del Freeway 10, en Blythe. Las autoridades investigan si el conductor responsable manejaba bajo los efectos del alcohol o las drogas.

De acuerdo con la Patrulla de Caminos de California, un automóvil Mercedes circulaba en sentido contrario, hacia el este por los carriles con dirección al oeste, cuando chocó de frente contra una camioneta Chevrolet Silverado.

Tras el impacto, el Mercedes quedó sobre la autopista, mientras que la camioneta terminó en el acotamiento de tierra al norte de la carretera.

Los conductores de ambos vehículos fueron declarados sin vida en el lugar. Además, una pasajera que viajaba en el asiento delantero de la camioneta falleció mientras era trasladada al hospital.

Las autoridades continúan investigando las causas del accidente.

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Nancy Prado

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