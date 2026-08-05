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Noticias Principales

Camión de carga choca contra poste eléctrico y provoca un breve corte de luz en Indio

IID
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today at 8:56 PM
Published 8:55 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Se ha restablecido el suministro eléctrico para más de 600 clientes del IID después de que un camión de carga chocó contra un poste el miércoles por la tarde en Indio.

IID señaló que, en un momento dado, el corte de suministro afectó a más de 600 clientes. El suministro eléctrico se restableció a las 8:30 p.m.

"El corte se debió a que un vehículo chocó contra un equipo eléctrico. Los equipos de IID actuaron con rapidez, aislaron de forma segura el tramo afectado y restablecieron el servicio a todos los clientes afectados", escribió IID en una publicación en Facebook.

No hubo más detalles disponibles sobre el choque.

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