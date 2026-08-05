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Noticias Principales

Inicia juicio contra hombre acusado de apuñalar a su pareja en Indio

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Published 7:03 AM

Comenzó el juicio contra un hombre acusado de apuñalar en varias ocasiones a su novia debajo del puente de Golf Center Parkway, cerca del Freeway 10, en Indio.

El acusado, Jamin Williams, enfrenta cargos por agresión con un arma mortal que causó lesiones graves y violencia doméstica. Además, la fiscalía busca aumentar la condena por el presunto uso de un arma mortal durante la comisión del delito.

Durante el juicio, la fiscalía presentó a su primer testigo, quien continuará con su declaración el martes.

Williams permanece en la cárcel sin derecho a fianza mientras continúa el proceso judicial.

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Nancy Prado

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