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Noticias Principales

Investigan como homicidio la muerte de hombre desaparecido en Yucca Valley

MGN
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Published 6:59 AM

La desaparición de un hombre en Yucca Valley se convirtió en una investigación por homicidio después de que las autoridades encontraran restos humanos enterrados en una fosa poco profunda detrás de una vivienda.

De acuerdo con la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de San Bernardino, la víctima fue identificada como Daniel Joslin, de 61 años.

Los detectives obtuvieron una orden de cateo para una casa ubicada cerca de la carretera 62, donde Joslin vivía junto con su compañero de vivienda, Cris Jones, de 60 años.

Durante la inspección, los investigadores localizaron restos humanos enterrados en el patio trasero de la propiedad.

Especialistas en la escena del crimen y personal de la Oficina del Forense realizaron una búsqueda detallada antes de recuperar los restos de Daniel Joslin.

Las autoridades continúan investigando el caso como un homicidio.

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Nancy Prado

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