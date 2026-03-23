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Más de un año de espera y la primer audiencia fue pospuesta: familia de enfermera hispana atropellada en Indio pide justicia

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Published 12:43 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KUNA) - La familia de una enfermera local que falleció tras ser atropellada por un vehículo en un cruce peatonal solicitó a la comunidad y a los medios de comunicació que asistieran a la audiencia judicial para exigir justicia y honrar su memoria, la cual se llevaría a cabo la mañana de este lunes 23 de marzo, en el Centro de Justicia Larson de la ciudad de Indio.

Los familiares y amigos se encontrarón con la sorpresa de haber llegado tarde sin saberlo, ya que esta audiencia fue cambia de las 10:30 am a las 8:00 am, según comenta la familia, nunca se les notificó sobre dicho cambio.

Fue el 10 de enero de 2025, cuando Anabel Sánchez fue atropellada por un vehículo mientras cruzaba la calle Oasis Street en Indio, cerca de la intersección con la autopista 111, en ese momento fue trasladada al hospital en estado crítico y lamentablemente falleció a causa de sus heridas.

Telemundo 15 conversó con sus hijas y amistades cercanas, quienes exigen un castigo de acuerdo a la ley para la persona responsable, ya que de manera desconcertada dicen haber sido según sus palabras ignoradas por la justicia, al haber sido cambiado el horario de la audiencia sin aviso alguno.

Todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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