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Coachella discute fechas tentativas para entrevistar a los candidatos a concejales y aprueba al nuevo administrador de la ciudad

KESQ
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Published 2:39 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - La ciudad de Coachella tiene un nuevo administrador municipal y pronto podría tener un nuevo concejal.

Durante la reunión del martes, que se prolongó hasta pasada la medianoche debido al controvertido proyecto de datos, los concejales votaron por unanimidad para nombrar a Gustavo J. Romo como su nuevo administrador municipal.

Romo, quien actualmente se desempeña como subadministrador municipal de Beaumont, tendrá un mandato de tres años. Comenzará oficialmente el 15 de junio. La ciudad no contó con un administrador municipal permanente en enero de 2025, y Gabriel González y Bill Patterson ejercieron como administradores municipales interinos durante ese período.

El consejo también discutió las fechas para una audiencia pública para entrevistar a los candidatos que aspiran a cubrir la vacante en el consejo municipal. Hubo 10 candidatos para la vacante; a continuación se presenta la lista de nombres.

La décima solicitante, Linda Flores, esta listada como persona que se ha mudado fuera del condado.

No.SolicitanteRegistro de votante verificado
 1 Jose TorresYes
 2 Juan M. MartinezYes
 3 Dr. Sandra Luz Hernandez-ArellanoYes
 4 Salem PenalosaYes
 5 Martin Pallares PerezYes
 6 Jonathan ZambranoYes
 7 Andrew GallegosYes
 8 Isaac ZepedaYes
 9 Yavonne ZapataYes
 10 Eva LaraYes
 11 Linda FloresMoved out of County - Not Registered
*Haz clic en el nombre resaltado para leer la solicitud

La junta para entrevistar a los candidatos pudria ser programada el sábado 30 de mayo, el jueves 4 de junio o el viernes 5 de junio. La fecha es provisional y depende de la disponibilidad de los solicitantes y del lugar elegido.

No se ha informado sobre cuándo votará el consejo para aprobar al candidato. La ciudad tiene hasta el 10 de junio para cubrir la vacante en el consejo.

Coachella busca cubrir el puesto que quedó vacante cuando el Dr. Frank Figueroa fue nombrado alcalde. Figueroa reemplazó al alcalde Steven Hernandez, quien renunció en marzo tras declararse culpable de un cargo de conflicto de intereses. También ocupará el cargo hasta noviembre, completando así el resto del mandato de Hernandez.

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