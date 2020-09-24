Voter Guide: Steve Sanchez
Occupation:
- La Quinta City Councilmember
- Commercial real estate agent
Relevant Experience
- La Quinta Councilmember since 2016
- Chairman, Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commissions
- Former board member of the Chamber of Commerce of La Quinta & Indio
Personal Information
- Age: 39
- Infantryman in the United States Marine Corps (1996-2004)
- Serves on the board of directors for Leadership Coachella Valley
Website
Social Media
According to his website, Sanchez enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 19. He was elected to the La Quinta city council in 2016 and is looking to be re-elected to a second term.
In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.
There are two city council seats up for grabs in the Nov. election and three candidates. The top-two vote-getters will be elected into the city council.
