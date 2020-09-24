Voter Guide: Steve Sanchez

La Quinta Election

Occupation : La Quinta City Councilmember Commercial real estate agent

:

Relevant Experience La Quinta Councilmember since 2016 Chairman, Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commissions Former board member of the Chamber of Commerce of La Quinta & Indio



Personal Information Age: 39 Infantryman in the United States Marine Corps (1996-2004) Serves on the board of directors for Leadership Coachella Valley



Social Media Facebook



According to his website, Sanchez enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 19. He was elected to the La Quinta city council in 2016 and is looking to be re-elected to a second term.

In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.

There are two city council seats up for grabs in the Nov. election and three candidates. The top-two vote-getters will be elected into the city council.