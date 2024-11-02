Linda Evans
- Occupation:
- Mayor / Businesswoman
- Relevant Experience:
- Elected mayor in 2014
- Served on the La Quinta city council since 2009
- Worked in the healthcare industry for thirty years, spending the last 23 years in hospital administration
- Personal Information:
- California native
- Works as Chief Strategy Officer of Community Advocacy for the Desert Care Network, which comprises Desert Regional Medical Center (Palm Springs), JFK Memorial Hospital (Indio), and Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)
- In March 2016, she was named “Woman of the Year” for the 42nd Assembly District
