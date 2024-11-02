Skip to Content
Linda Evans

Linda Evans

Linda Evans
Published 1:05 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor / Businesswoman
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Elected mayor in 2014
    • Served on the La Quinta city council since 2009
    • Worked in the healthcare industry for thirty years, spending the last 23 years in hospital administration
  • Personal Information:
    • California native
    • Works as Chief Strategy Officer of Community Advocacy for the Desert Care Network, which comprises Desert Regional Medical Center (Palm Springs), JFK Memorial Hospital (Indio), and Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)
    • In March 2016, she was named “Woman of the Year” for the 42nd Assembly District
