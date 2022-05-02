OH BABY! Month-long Donation Drive Benefiting Galilee Center

News Channel 3 is partnering with Leadership Coachella Valley and other valley organizations to sponsor a baby necessities drive benefitting the Galilee Center.

We're accepting donations throughout the entire month of May here at KESQ or at the locations listed below:

News Channel 3, Telemundo 15 & La Poderosa 96.7 FM

31276 Dunham Way

Thousand Palms, CA 92276

M-F 9am-5pm

Visit Greater Palm Springs

70100 Highway 111

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

M-F 8am-5pm

Desert Sands Unified School District Office

47950 Dune Palms Road

La Quinta, CA 92253

M-F 8am-4pm

Destiny Church East

80250 Highway 111

Indio, CA 92201

Sundays 8:30am-12:30pm

Destiny Church West Mary Pickford Theater

36850 Pickfair Street

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Sundays 8:30am-12:30pm

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells

44600 Indian Wells Lane

Indian Wells, CA 92210

M-F 8:30am-4pm

JadaBug's Kids Boutique

78377 Highway 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

M-F 9am-5:30pm

Sat 9am-4pm

Sun 9am-2pm

To make a monetary donation, visit:www.GalileeCenter.org/give