By
Published 6:46 PM

OH BABY! Month-long Donation Drive Benefiting Galilee Center

News Channel 3 is partnering with Leadership Coachella Valley and other valley organizations to sponsor a baby necessities drive benefitting the Galilee Center. 

We're accepting donations throughout the entire month of May here at KESQ or at the locations listed below:

News Channel 3, Telemundo 15 & La Poderosa 96.7 FM
31276 Dunham Way
Thousand Palms, CA 92276
M-F 9am-5pm

Visit Greater Palm Springs
70100 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
M-F 8am-5pm

Desert Sands Unified School District Office
47950 Dune Palms Road
La Quinta, CA 92253
M-F 8am-4pm

Destiny Church East
80250 Highway 111
Indio, CA 92201
Sundays 8:30am-12:30pm

Destiny Church West Mary Pickford Theater
36850 Pickfair Street
Cathedral City, CA 92234
Sundays 8:30am-12:30pm

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells
44600 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells, CA 92210
M-F 8:30am-4pm

JadaBug's Kids Boutique
78377 Highway 111
La Quinta, CA 92253
M-F 9am-5:30pm
Sat 9am-4pm
Sun 9am-2pm

To make a monetary donation, visit:www.GalileeCenter.org/give

Jesus Reyes

