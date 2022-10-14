EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs

We're taking an inside look at the new Modernism Museum in downtown Palm Springs.

Designed to be an interactive and immersive experience, the Modernism Museum is a passion project that Jerry and Tracy Turco hope will inspire the community and visitors alike.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Turcos about the museum, which celebrates all things mid-century modern.

The Modernism Museum is located at 380 N Palm Canyon Drive. The museum officially opens its doors on Saturday, Oct. 15 with a special celebration.