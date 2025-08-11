Living Healthy: Doctors recommend routine vaccines to help prevent serious illness

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - This week's Living Healthy segment is about vaccines - News Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Enrique Seamanduras-Navarro, who emphasized the importance of vaccines for both children and adults.

He says vaccines not only help prevent serious illness and even death, but they are also easy to access.

Dr. Seamanduras-Navarro adds that it's a good idea to check in with your children's doctor before the school year begins.

He also reminds adults to stay up to date on their vaccines as they get older.

He explains, "For adults, the tetanus vaccine, it's every ten years, so you should be getting a booster about every ten years, the flu vaccine every season. There's also the pneumococcal vaccine that we give to special groups or people in their 50's or 60's, depending on their illnesses. And also the shingles vaccine that is very popular, the Covid vaccine, those would be one of the most popular ones."

Dr. Seamanduras-Navarro says if you're interested in getting vaccinated, Desert Oasis Healthcare does not require an appointment at their primary care clinic locations.

Mobile health clinics are also available throughout the Coachella Valley, offering medical services including vaccines.