Living Healthy: Arch support important in recovery from foot, back and knee pain

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - If you have feet, back or knee pain, supporting your arches might be key in your recovery.

Experts say the arches in your feet work together to provide stability and flexibility for the body while bearing your weight.

There are four arches in your foot:

The medial longitudinal arch is the highest, most prominent arch.

The lateral longitudinal arch runs along the outer edge of the foot.

The anterior traverse arch is located across the forefoot.

The posterior traverse arch is situated mid-foot.

President and CEO of the Good Feet Store Richard Moore says supporting all four arches is a step towards walking without pain.

Moore explains, "A lot of folks have that heel pain or that metatarsal pain, and then other folks kind of teeter from side to side. Well, they need support on that side arch, and so it’s super important that we use the history of the ideal foot and the way in which the foot should be done."

Moore adds that plantar fasciitis is one of the most common foot problems. He says there is a variety of treatment options to get people back up and moving. Those include cold therapy, stretching and strengthening, rest, and arch supports.